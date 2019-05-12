  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Election platform of presidential candidate Akhmetbekov revealed

    14:07, 12 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov has released the election platform on its official website, Kazinform reports.

    The highlight of the Akhmetbekov's election campaign is fight against poverty and economic integration with neighboring countries.

    Recall the early presidential election will be held on June 9. The pre-election campaigning started on June 11 across Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Elections in Kazakhstan Elections 2019 Presidential Election
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!