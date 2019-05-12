Election platform of presidential candidate Kossanov presented

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Amirzhan Kossanov has posted the election platform on its official website.

Election platform of presidential candidate Kossanov consists of 6 articles as follows: Political Freedoms, National Identity, Independence not in word but in deed, No to Corruption, Civilized and Shared Economy, Rich Regions-Rich Country.



As earlier reported, the snap presidential elections are scheduled to be held on June 9. The pre-election canvassing started the countrywide on June 11.