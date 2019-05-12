  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Election platform of presidential candidate Tokayev unveiled

    13:00, 12 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has posted the election platform on its official website.

    The election platform of presidential candidate Tokayev themed Welfare for Everyone! Succession! Justice! Progress! consists of three parts.

    As earlier reported, the snap presidential elections are scheduled to be held on June 9. The pre-election canvassing started the countrywide on June 11.

    Tags:
    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!