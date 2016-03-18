Election process organized in orderly way in Kazakhstan - Azerbaijani expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Friday Secretary of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Meldeshov held a meeting with his colleague from Azerbaijan Mikail Ragimov.

"We plan to monitor the election process in Astana. A group of observers also jetted off to Almaty. We have good relations with Kazakhstan and the Central Election Commission," Mr. Ragimov said after the meeting.



He also stressed that the Central Election Commission had organized the election process in an orderly way.



"This is the third time I observe elections in Kazakhstan. And I strongly believe that this year's elections will be as successful as the ones in the past," he said.