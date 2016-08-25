Elections 2016. Belarusian parliamentary candidates register over 3,000 authorized representatives

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Candidates vying for seats in the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus have registered over 3,000 authorized representatives, BelTA learned from a video address by Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus Lidia Yermoshina on 25 August.

In particular, Lidia Yermoshina pointed out that parliamentary candidates can have authorized representatives to help the former with pre-election campaigning. Over 3,000 authorized representatives have been registered so far. Some of them help and work as part of teams of many candidates. According to the head of the Belarusian election organization agency, such authorized representatives can help out nine, ten, or even more parliamentary candidates at the same time.

According to the source, a session of the Supervisory Board under the Central Election Commission took place the day before to look into some information disputes. According to a parliamentary candidate, some Grodno Oblast mass media were secretly advertising another potential candidate. The Supervisory Board ascertained that indeed some mass media had acted wrongly yet the Belarusian election laws had not been violated.

BelTA reported earlier that one parliamentary candidate can have up to 15 authorized representatives. Belarus citizens, who can take part in elections, can work as authorized representatives. Such authorized representatives are expected to represent interests of their parliamentary candidates in communication with government agencies, public associations, voters, and in election commissions.

Parliamentary candidates have the right to recall their representatives at any time prior to the election day by notifying the relevant district election commission about it. An authorized representative can also step down from office on his or her own initiative.

Source: Belta.by