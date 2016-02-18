Elections 2016: CEC called political parties for fair fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has held a seminar for the representatives of political parties, during which Deputy Chairman of the CEC Vladimir Foos called the participants for a fair fight.

“Our seminar is a part of our work on ensuring observance of the election legislation during the election campaigns of the Majilis and local maslikhats’ deputies,” said Foos.

“Observance of the norms of election legislation and fair pre-election struggle without any dirty political tricks are crucial for all the participants,” added he.

The Vice Chairman of the CEC reminded of the pre-election agitation which is going to start on February 20. “All the political parties will be imposed huge responsibility at that time,” Foos noted.

Heads of pre-election headquarters and lawyers of the political parties as well as members of the CEC and Prosecutor General’s Office participated in the seminar.