Elections 2016. CIS observer: Election results vastly depend on social and economic situation in the regions

GOMEL. KAZINFORM - Election results greatly depend on the social and economic situation in a specific region, Razmik Khumaryan, Deputy Director of the Department of Humanitarian Cooperation, General Political and Social Issues of the CIS Executive Committee, observing the parliamentary elections in Belarus said on 29 August as he met with Nikolai Stosh, Chairman of the Gomel Oblast Election Commission, BelTA has learned.

Razmik Khumaryan said that this is not his first time as an election observer in Belarus. He noted that he praised the organization of previous elections in the country and the well-established voting culture of Belarusians. In this respect, Belarus can set an example for some countries of the CIS, the official believes.

This time, Razmik Khumaryan will monitor the elections in Mozyr District. He pointed out that apart from observing the work of election commissions, he always tries to figure out the general mood of the voters. The CIS observer meets with people and asks them to share their opinion about the candidates and local government bodies. "Once you get the general mood of the voters, you can easily predict the result of the elections and also figure out if the votes were counted correctly. Personally, I have never had any questions about the results of the elections that I monitored," Razmik Khumaryan noted.

Nikolai Stosh informed the CIS observer in detail on the status of the election campaign in the region. He briefed Razmik Khumaryan on the election campaigning and commented on the most frequent questions from voters. "Sometimes our parliamentary candidates have disagreements, but they do not exceed the boundaries of what is legally accepted. In most cases they disagree on some moral and ethical issues," Nikolai Stosh explained.

He also said that three OSCE monitoring missions are currently working in Gomel Oblast. So far, the election commissions have registered over 3,500 local observers. The number will reach some 5,000 by 11 September, the election day. Preparation of polling stations is in full swing. Early voting will commence on 6 September.

