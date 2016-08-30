Elections 2016. Makei meets with Head of OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei met with Head of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Election Observation Mission Cayetana De Zulueta Owtram on 30 August, BelTA learnt from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The parties discussed a range of issues related to the OSCE observation of the current parliamentary elections," the ministry said.

On 29 August Vladimir Makei met with Special Coordinator of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) short-term observer mission, Vice President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Kent Harstedt. The parties discussed the course of the election campaign in Belarus, and a number of issues regarding the organization of the international observation.

Source: Belta.by