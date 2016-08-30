Elections 2016. Number of national observers accredited for Belarus parliament elections exceeds 25,000

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A total of 25,455 national observers have been accredited with the election commissions for the parliamentary elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus of the sixth convocation. Such information has been posted on the official website of the Central Election Commission, BelTA has learned.

A total of 2,477 persons got accredited as observers by filing the relevant applications. 1,224 have been nominated by labor collectives. 2,537 will represent political parties, including over 1,000 from the Communist Party of Belarus. The Republican Labor and Justice Party will have 582 observers, the Belarusian Agrarian Party - 306.

Other public associations have accredited 19,217 observers, including the BRSM Youth Union (5,346), the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus (3,938) and Belaya Rus (3,503).

The pre-election campaign is underway in Belarus. Early elections to the Belarusian parliament will take place on 6-10 September, with the election day scheduled for 11 September.

Source: Belta.by