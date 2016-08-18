Elections 2016. OSCE ODIHR mission head informed about registration of political parties in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusian Justice Minister Oleg Slizhevsky met with Cayetana de Zulueta Owtram, head of the OSCE ODIHR mission sent to observe the forthcoming elections to the lower chamber of the Belarusian parliament, the Ministry's Press Secretary Olga Murashkovskaya told BelTA.

The head of the OSCE ODIHR mission was informed about the Justice Ministry's competences and its auxiliary role in the election process as well as the development of legislation in the relevant sphere of legal relations.

The OSCE ODIHR delegation focused attention on how political parties and public associations are registered. Members of the delegation were also informed about how this sphere of legal relations is regulated at present. Statistics concerning the number of registered political parties and public associations was presented.

