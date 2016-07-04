Elections 2016. OSCE PA invited to participate in election observation in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Vice Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Viktor Guminsky met with OSCE PA President Ilkka Kanerva in Tbilisi, BelTA learned from the House of Representatives.

Viktor Guminsky gave the OSCE PA President a letter from the Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko inviting the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly to participate in the international observation of the forthcoming elections to the Parliament of Belarus.



The Vice Speaker of the House of Representatives stated that the Belarusian side expects an unbiased approach and objective assessment of the election campaign by international observers, for whose work Belarus has created the necessary conditions. Belarus also hopes to continue the constructive dialogue and cooperation after the elections.



The parties also discussed issues related to the preparations for and the organization of the 26th annual session of the OSCE PA in Minsk in 2017. The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Council of the Republic's Permanent Commission on International Affairs and National Security Vladimir Senko.



A parliamentary delegation of Belarus is taking part in the 25th session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Tbilisi on 1-5 July. The Belarusian delegation is led by Viktor Guminsky, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.