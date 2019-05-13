Elections 2019: Sadybek Tugel meets youth of Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Candidate for President of Kazakhstan Sadybek Tugel representing Uly Dala Kyrandary republican movement met with the youth of the capital city, Kazinform reports.

The Presidential candidate set a goal to get familiarized with leisure and lifestyle of the young people of Nur-Sultan and talk on spiritual and moral education and love of Motherland with them.



One of the priority issues of Sadybek Tugel's pre-election campaign is spiritual education and development of youth.



Recall that on May 11 at 18:00, pre-election agitation began in Kazakhstan ahead of the June 9 Presidential Elections.



The Central Election Commission registered 7 candidates for president of the country.