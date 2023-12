NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Election stations opened their doors in 23 more countries of the world, Kazinform reports.

Polling stations start their work in Helsinki, Riga, Vilnius, Tallinn, Sofia, Athens, Bucharest, Vienna, Brussels, Berne, The Hague, Budapest, Warsaw, Prague, Zagreb, Bratislava, Rome, Paris, Madrid, Berlin, London, Latin America and the capital of Brazil.