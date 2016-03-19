ASTANA. KAZINFORM Elections contribute to development of democracy, Walter Schwimmer, an observer from Austria told at a meeting with members of the Kazakh Central Election Commission.

“Kazakhstan is on the way of development of a fully democratic system, and elections is a some kind of test. They help pass this way,” said Schwimer.

According to him, the meeting with the CEC members discussed openness of the sittings of the Kazakh Central Election Commission, the issues of preparation for the elections as well as provision of equal access of all parties to mass media.

“We would like to meet again with the representatives of political parties. Tomorrow we will visit the ballot stations to monitor the voting process. I have already been to Kazakhstan, but this is the first time I am observing the elections,” added Schwimmer.