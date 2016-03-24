Elections demonstrated again maturity of Kazakhstan’s multi-ethnic nation to the world – Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The elections to the Majilis demonstrated once again maturity and accord of Kazakhstan's multi-ethnic nation to the world. Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has said it at the Chamber's plenary session today.

“Following the elections to the Majilis which were notable for high voter turnout, Nur Otan Party gained trust of the majority of the population. The Party’s win proves boundless confidence of our people to the Head of State and support to his reforms. These elections demonstrated once again maturity and accord of Kazakhstan’s multi-ethnic nation to the world,” Tokayev said.

The Speaker expressed confidence that the senators together with the colleagues from Majilis will fruitfully wok on the legislative component of the President’s strategy.

As Tokayev noted, deputies of the Parliament of the 5th convocation made a worthy contribution to the legislative provision of the President’s strategic reforms having adopted more than 50 laws.