  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Elections in Almaty notable for high technical organization – Dutch observers

    17:46, 20 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Foreign observers, who came to Kazakhstan to monitor 2016 Parliamentary Elections, point out high technical organization of the election process.

    “We could not monitor the pre-election preparations. However, from technical viewpoint, today’s elections have been organized at the highest level,” Hendrik Franken, a representative from the Netherlands, said.

    His compatriot Robert Ludding said, they were pleasantly surprised with a special festive atmosphere at the elections.

    “We have visited 13 voting stations and all of them had the feel of wonderful atmosphere, that is strange to us. In the Netherlands, people are a bit wearied of going to elections,” Ludding added.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Europe Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!