    Elections in Kazakhstan held in open manner - Greek observer

    19:47, 20 March 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan are being held in an open and fair manner, says international observer and President of the Hellenic Tennis Federation Mr. Spyros Zannias.

    "We were at a number of polling stations yesterday and everything went really well with preparations. Today we've visited 5 to 6 polling stations and the election process has been carried out without violations. I for one haven't seen any violations. The process has been open and fair so far," Mr. Zannias said.
    "Historically Kazakhstan and Greece enjoy great relations. And I hope that our presence here will bring our countries closer and allow us to develop cooperation in the sphere of trade and sports. I look forward to further cooperation with Kazakhstan," the Greek observer added.

    Parliament Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 Majilis elections 2016 News
