Elections in Kazakhstan organized better than in some European countries – observer from Bulgaria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan are held better than in some European countries. Chairperson of the Union of Bulgarian Journalists Snezhana Todorova, an international observer from Bulgaria, said it today at a briefing in Astana.

“It is remarkable that the elections are held on the eve of the great spring holiday. Yesterday we visited voting station No.84, today we could survey voting stations No.7 and No.89. I would like to express gratitude to the people working there for excellent organization of the elections. Everything was organized at the highest level, and, in my opinion, better than in some European countries,” noted Todorova.