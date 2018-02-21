Electoral districts to be available in Kazakhstan for Russian citizens on March 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Electoral districts will be available in 19 cities of Kazakhstan for the Russian citizens to have a chance to vote in the presidential elections on March 18, Kazinform refers to Russian Embassy to Kazakhstan.

Also early field voting will be available in Korday at Culture Palace on March 16th between 10:00 and 16:00 and in Kyzylorda at Friendship House on March 15 from 10:00 till 16:00 local time.

The electoral districts will be open from 08:00 till 20:00 local time. To vote one should have Russian Federation passport (international or national). Individuals over 18 years of age are admitted for voting.