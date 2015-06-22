Electronic tracking bracelets for convicts to be introduced in 2018 - Interior Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. - A system of electronic tracking bracelets for convicts will be introduced In Kazakhstan in 2018, this has been announced by Kalmukhanbet Kassymov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, at a briefing in Central Communications Service.

According to his words, electronic monitoring bracelets will be used to track three categories of convicts: those sentenced to restricted freedom, given a suspended sentence and released from prison on parole. The use of monitoring bracelets in Kazakhstan will help to decrease the number of people in jails and significantly reduce the budget. Mr. Kassymov stressed that first of all it is necessary to install special screens and programs in 270 district departments of internal affairs. The minister informed that the cost of the system of electronic monitoring bracelets is 70 billion tenge. The agency has requested 2.6 billion tenge for software development.