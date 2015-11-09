Elena Perminova to attend VOGUE Fashion&#39;s Night Out in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty will host VOGUE Fashion's Night Out on November 26 for the second consecutive year, buro247.kz reports.

This year street style star and founder of the first global Instagram charity auction sos_by_lenaperminova Elena Perminova will be a special guest of the grandiose fete of shopping in Almaty. VOGUE Russia editor-in-chief Viktoriya Davydova and founder of Buro 24/7 Kazakhstan Meruert Ibragim are to attend as well. The 2015 Fashion's Night Out will kick off at Esentai Mall at 6:00 p.m. Stylish guests will be offered to roam around Saks Fifth Avenue, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Burberry, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Omega, Constella, Swiss Time and many other boutiques. It was Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour who came up with the idea for Fashion's Night Out to support designers during the 2008 economic crisis.