Elena Rybakina for the first time ever breaks into WTA Top 20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 20-year-old Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina secured a place in the World’s Top 20 to rank 19th, Sport.kz reports.

For the first time she achieved such a carrier-high ranking. Notably, the country's last record was set by Yaroslava Shvedova who ranked 25th in the WTA rankings in 2012.

At the last St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Rybakina reached the final giving way to Kiki Bertens 1:6, 3:6.

Currently Yuliya Putintseva ranks 32nd, Zarina Diyas remains at 62nd position.