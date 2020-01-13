Elena Rybakina is Kazakhstan’s new No1 in tennis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM WTA has published an updated version of its rating, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Australian Ashleigh Barty tops the ranking. Karolína Plíšková from the Czech Republic and Japanese Naomi Osaka stand the second and third respectively.

20-year-old Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina who stormed into the final stage of the Shenzhen Open tournament climbed six spots up and now stands the 30th. She leapfrogged Yulia Putintseva who had lost 5 positions (37th) and became the country’s new No1.

Another Kazakhstani tennis player Zariya Diyas improved her positions by moving from the 75th to the 73rd line.

As for doubles, Galina Voskoboeva stands the 58th (-8), Anna Danilina is the 124th (-1) and Putintseva is the 160th (-1).