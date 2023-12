NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater and silver medalist of the 2019 World Figure Skating Championships Elizabet Tursynbaeva performed in Eteri Tutberidze's ice show Champions on Ice in the Russian city of Krasnodar, Kazinform reports.

The show brought together other well-known figure skaters, namely Olympic champion Alina Zagitova, Yevgeniya Tarasova, Vladimir Morozov and many others.