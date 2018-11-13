Elizabet Tursynbaeva to participate in Rostelecom Cup 2018 in Moscow

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater Elizabet Tursynbaeva will represent Kazakhstan at the Rostelecom Cup 2018 in Moscow this week, Kazinform reports.

The tournament will be held in the Russian capital on November 16-19 and organized by the Russia Figure Skating Federation in association with ISU.



Megasport Arena was chosen as the venue of the tournament. The short program event is scheduled for November 16, the free program event - for November 17.



The awarding ceremony will take place on November 18.