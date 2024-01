ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh figure skater Elizabet Tursynbayeva became the silver medalist of the 2017 ISU Shanghai Trophy tournament, according to Sports.kz.

Russian figure skater Yelena Radionova won the competition in free skating by gaining 131.06 points.

Kazakhstan's Elizabet Tursynbayeva won silver (128.45).

Another Russian athlete Maria Sotskova turned out to be the third best claiming bronze (128.18).