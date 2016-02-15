Elizabeth Turssynbayeva stands 2nd after short program at 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rising star of Kazakhstan's figure skating Elizabeth Turssynbayeva holds the second position after her short program at the Winter Youth Olympic Games hosted by Norwegian town of Lillehammer.

After the first day of the competition, Japanese skater Yuna Shiraiwa was placed the first with 60.87 scores. Turssynbayeva stands the second (59.11) and Latvian skater Diana Nikitina holds the third position (58.81). Russia's Polina Tsurskaya became the fourth (58.65) at this stage.

One more Japanese skater Kaori Sakamoto (56.25) and Korean Byun Ji-hyun (56.25) were positioned at the 5th and 6th lines respectively.

Free-style competition will be held February 16. In whole, 16 single skaters are competing for the medals at the Lillehammer 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games.