ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Elizabeth Tursynbayeva and Denis Ten represented Kazakhstan at ISU GP 2015 Progressive Skate America, reported Sports.kz.

Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia won the first place in women's figure skating. The second place went to American Gracie Gold, and the third - to Japanese Satoko Miyahara. Kazakhstan's Elizabeth Tursynbayeva gained 178.56 points and engaged the 4th place.