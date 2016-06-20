Elon Musk shares video of Tesla S swimming in flooded tunnel in Almaty city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known business magnate, inventor and owner of Tesla Motors Elon Musk posted a video of a Tesla Model S literally swimming in a flooded tunnel in Almaty city on his Twitter.

"Tesla owner drives through a flooded tunnel & out the other side" Musk tweeted.



He then posted: "We *def* don't recommended this, but Model S floats well enough to turn it into a boat for short periods of time. Thrust via wheel rotation."







Recall that a round of heavy downpour that pounded Almaty city the other day troubled both pedestrians and motorists. Many residents of the city shared videos of how they coped with the consequences of the rainfall via social networks.



One of them, Sanzhar Altayev who happens to be a lucky owner of Tesla Model S, also posted the now famous video of him crossing the flooded tunnel.



