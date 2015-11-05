Elton John Says &#39;Flattered&#39; by Putin&#39;s Call

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - British artist Elton John was honored by Russian President Vladimir Putin's telephone call after he was pranked by someone impersonating the Russian leader, local media reported Thursday.

In September, Putin called the British artist and suggested a meeting, asking not to take offense over the prank call.

"I was very flattered that he reached out to me. I look forward to a further time when I can discuss things with him face to face within the next year," John said, as quoted by the ITV News television channel.

On September 25, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian president and British composer would hold a meeting when their busy schedules allow it. For more information go to Sputniknews.com.