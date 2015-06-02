Embassy of UAE to Kazakhstan arranged holiday for visual-impaired children

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates to Kazakhstan conducted charitable activity in the correctional center № 2 in Astana for visual-impaired children on June 1, 2015, the International Day of Children's Defense. Charitable assistance was the presentation of top necessary equipment for ophthalmologist's office, which allows treating the squint.

Ambassador of UAE congratulated children on such a bright holiday and solemnly handed the appropriate documentation on equipment to administration of the center.

"There is no doubt that children are our future! Moreover, the adults must pay more attention to the children. Caring about children, we care about our future!

Having lost their sight under different circumstances, our children lose their hope in their life. And all the efforts of the teachers in cooperation with the parents can give them hope for a bright future. Creation of such kinds of centers could help to orient many children in their life. That is why; I would like to thank the administration of the city, also Education Department on Astana, which support the center, and give the children an opportunity for adaptation in social environment.

We represent the United Arab Emirates in Kazakhstan and let me note that we are brotherly nations and the relationship between two countries is getting stronger, so we will always support Kazakh nation in future.

I hope that someday, some of these children with visual impairment, whom we help today, will reach high achievements for the benefit of Kazakhstan," said Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of UAE Mr. Suhail Matar Alketbi.

The correctional center, based on gymnasium № 71 operates since September 2014 and specializes in the provision of services by such specialists as logopedist, defectology specialist, psychologist, choreographer, exercise therapy specialist etc. Now, due to contribution of Embassy of UAE most of the children with diagnosis of squint are able to get qualified assistance and treatment in the ophthalmologist's office.

Until now, the ophthalmologist's office did not work for the reason of absence of state license and the most necessary ophthalmic tools and devices. Today, an opportunity appears to implement the work of the office in the single and free center in Astana. Ophthalmologist can render professional services to the children using trial eyeglass lenses for researching shortsightedness, farsightedness and squinting, synoptophore used for squinting diagnostics and treatment, and for remedial orthoptic exercises. In addition, it is expected to obtain other small and necessary instruments with the help of which, it is possible to do services to visual-impaired and blind children, the Embassy of the Arab Emirates in Kazakhstan informs.