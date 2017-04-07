  • kz
    Emergencies Committee issues flood warning for several regions

    20:43, 07 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The MIA Emergencies Committee has issued storm warning for several regions because of possible flooding, Kazinform reports.

    Intensive snowmelt it expected in the East Kazakhstan region from April 8 to 12 due to sharp air temperature increase which will result in overland runoffs, rise of water level on the rivers and floods.

    Floods are possible also in Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions on April 8-13, due to intensive snowmelt, overland runoffs and rise of water level on the rivers.

