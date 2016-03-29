Emergencies Committee warns about possible avalanche in Almaty and E Kazakhstan regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Emergencies Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan warns about the possibility of avalanches in Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.

"Due to the continuous thaw period and unstable weather conditions in mountainous districts of Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions the risk of avalanches remains in Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions. The committee advises not to plan trips to the mountains in the nearest time," the statement reads.