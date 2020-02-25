Emergencies Minister Turgumbayev reports on anti-flood measures at Cabinet’s meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government’s weekly meeting in the Ukimet Uyi, Minister of Emergencies Yerlan Turgumbayev reported on the launch of anti-flood measures across the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«According to the meteorological service data, the amount of snow accumulated across the country and moisture deposits in river basins is much higher than normal. The aggravation of the situation is predicted for Nur-Sultan city, Akmola, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions. 609 settlements and 675 sections of motor and railroads [are at risk now - editor]. More than 8mn cubic meters of snow were removed from the settlements in order to prevent them from flooding. The reserves of fuel and lubricants, inert materials and detonators have been formed,» Yerlan Turgumbayev said.

34.2bn tenge have been envisaged for urgent expenses in emergency cases.

Besides, 1,707 evacuation points have been organized.



