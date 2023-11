Emergency Committee: 7 roads closed in Kostanay region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Seven roads have been closed in Kostanay region.

Due to worsening weather conditions (snowstorm, poor visibility) the following roads were closed in Kostanay region: "Kostanay-Vvedenka" (17-93 km), "Uzunkol-Sarykol" (0-79 km), "Sarykol-Bolshiye Dubravy" (0-56 km), "Mamlyutka-Kostanay-Krasnayapresnya-Zverinogolovskoe" (0-5 km), "Rudny-Kachar-Fedorovka" (0-83 km), "Zhitikara-Kamysty-Livanovka" (11-72 km), "Zhitikara-Tchaikovsky" (5-24 km).