Emergency Dept: No info on injured and damages in East Kazakhstan received

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Emergency Situations Department of East Kazakhstan Region has not received any information on injured and damages after the earthquake, the department press-service reports.

According to the preliminary data of Kazakh National Data Center, the earthquake has struck in 322 km South-East from Ust-Kamenogorsk in the district bordering to China on April 4 at 21:07 Astana time.



Hypocenter coordinates: 47.18 N, 85.37 E. Magnitude of mpv=5.9. Energy magnitude K=12.3. Depth h=15.5 km.



The earthquake in the following settlements was felt as: Zaisan 5-6, Urzhar 4-5, Kurchum 4, Ust-Kamenogorsk 3-4.

No information on injured and damages has been received for this hour.