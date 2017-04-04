  • kz
    Emergency Dept: No info on injured and damages in East Kazakhstan received

    22:49, 04 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Emergency Situations Department of East Kazakhstan Region has not received any information on injured and damages after the earthquake, the department press-service reports.     

    According to the preliminary data of Kazakh National Data Center, the earthquake has struck in 322 km South-East from Ust-Kamenogorsk in the district bordering to China on April 4 at 21:07 Astana time.

    Hypocenter coordinates: 47.18 N, 85.37 E. Magnitude of mpv=5.9. Energy magnitude K=12.3. Depth h=15.5 km.

    The earthquake in the following settlements was felt as: Zaisan 5-6, Urzhar 4-5, Kurchum 4, Ust-Kamenogorsk 3-4.

    No information on injured and damages has been received for this hour.

     

