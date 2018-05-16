Eminent Kazakh boxers hold master class for kids in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Winners and laureates of the world and Asian boxing championships held a master class for children from low-income families in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

Attending the master class were reps of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, director of the project for kids from low-income families Mukhtar Turssynov and Nurbek Marsuly of the Almaty Physical Culture and Sports Department.







Over 50 children trained with eminent Kazakh female boxers, namely Nazym Kyzaibai, Balnur Bolatbek, Rano Parkatova, Arailym Mayasar and Astana Arlans boxers Dastan Beken, Sultan Abdraimov, and Bekzhan Askanbai.



"I really enjoyed today's master class. Nazym Kyzaibai [two-time world champion) is one of my heroes along with Gennady Golovkin and Kanat Islam. I want to be just like them when I grow up. I have been going in for boxing for six months already. I even had a chance to participate in a boxing tournament and grab the 3rd prize," Marden Yessen, 10, said.







Nazym Kyzaibai believes such master classes should be held more often, because they really motivate children. "It is wonderful that the Almaty city administration supports such projects," she added.



Mukhtar Tussynov, director of the project for kids from economically disadvantaged families, hopes that all of its participants will improve their boxing skills. Within the framework of the project, children can attend chess, boxing, Kazakh kuresi and togyzkumalak classes.



