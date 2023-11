ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Eminent scientists, professor and member of the National Engineering Academy of Kazakhstan Skanderbek Dzholdasbekov has passed away aged 61 today.

The outstanding Kazakhstani scholar was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the International Engineering Academy, and the National Engineering Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



He will be laid to rest in Almaty on July 2 at 10:00 a.m.