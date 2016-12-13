Eminent Kazakhstanis receive state prizes in presidential residence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani chess player and world champion Dinara Saduakassova became the recipient of the State Prize - Kurmet order on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The chess player received the award from Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova in the Akorda presidential residence.



"I'm very excited, so glad that my performance at the world championships and my contribution to the development and popularization of chess in Kazakhstan were duly appreciated. I would like to thank our President Nursultan Nazarbayev for constant attention to sport and support of athletes. I congratulate all Kazakhstanis on the forthcoming 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence," she told Kazinform correspondent.







The renowned chess player noted that she sets ambitious goals and will do her best to achieve them. "I would love to become world female champion. This is my goal and dream and I will go to great lengths to claim gold for Kazakhstan at the world championships," Saduakassova added.



It should be noted that Secretary Abdykalikova presented state awards to many prominent Kazakhstanis in the presidential residence that day. Among them were executive secretary of the Finance Ministry Nataliya Korzhova, President of the Kazakh Nutrition Academy Toregeldy Sharmanov, CEO of Kazatomprom Askar Zhumagaliyev, President of the Kazakhstan Architects' Union Akmyrza Rustembekov, Honorary President of the Kazakhstan Handball Federation Daulet Turlykhanov and many others.