Emir Baigazin named Best Director at Slovakia Film Festival

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Emir Baigazin has been awarded Best Director title at the Košice Art Film Festival in Slovakia for The Wounded Angel .

13 films including Cannes Grand Prix winner Mimosas by Oliver Laxe’s, Parents by Christian Tafdrup and 24 Weeks by Anne Zohra Berrached were submitted for the contest.

The Festival took place in Slovakia from June 17 to 25.

Earlier in May, the second part of the trilogy was awarded jury’s special prize at the Jeonju International Film Festival in South Korea.

In July, The Wounded Angel will be demonstrated at the International New Talent Competition, which selects innovative pictures by young talented directors from around the world.

On July 26-30, The Wounded Angel will be presented at the New Zealand Film Festival in Oakland in Fresh View nomination.