Emir Baigazin’s The River premiered in Venice

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The world premiere of The River ("Ozen"), a film directed by Emir Baigazin, was held September 4 at the 75th Venice International Film Festival, Kazakhfilm's press service says.

The film that completes "Aslan trilogy" was presented at Sala Darsena. "The River" is competing in the Horizons section among 19 motion pictures. The film was shown to 1,000 spectators.

On the first day, the film received positive reviews from the world's mainstream media.

"Following Emir Baigazin's festival successes Harmony Lessons and The Wounded Angel, the new film completes the gifted writer-director's "Aslan trilogy," reaffirming his growing reputation as a visual craftsman of uncommon discipline and expressivity. Some may find it aestheticized to a fault, but this is a seductive, sensual work, its melancholy spell pierced by unexpected humor as well as danger," The Hollywood Reporter maintains.

Screen International highlighted that "there is always something to catch the eye in Baigazin's vision, but his spare style is matched by thought-provoking substance as he explores issues of personal liberty, individual responsibility, temptation and family ties that carry echoes of films and filmmakers ranging widely from Claire Denis's desert-set Beau Travail to the allegorical works of Miklós Jancsó and the iconoclastic musings of João Pedro Rodrigues. The result is an acutely realised, constantly challenging work that is never less than intriguing.".

"The River" tells about five brothers living far away from civilization when the visit of a city guest changes their life. It was filmed in Southern Kazakhstan.



Kazakhstan (Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazakhfilm JSC, Emir Baigazin Production), Norway (Norsk Filmproduksjon) and Poland (Madants) participated in the production of the film.