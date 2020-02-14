Emir of Qatar to visit Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-Qatar Joint High-Level Commission held its 5th sitting in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan I would like to welcome the participants of the 5th session of the Kazakhstan-Qatar Joint High-Level Commission and express gratitude to Qatar for the arrival of such a representative delegation,» Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov said opening the sitting.

The Minister noted that the meeting took place on the threshold of the visit of H.E. Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Kazakhstan.

«This key event will let boost the relations between the two countries and friendly relations between our nations. It is a great honor for us and a high level of responsibility,» Ruslan Dalenov said.

Minister of Trade and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari leads the delegation of Qatar.



