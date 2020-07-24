Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical expenses

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - Emirates has announced that it will cover its passengers for COVID-19 related medical expenses and quarantine costs when they travel onboard Emirates, to and from the UAE and around the world, free of charge, WAM reports.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Emirates customers can travel with confidence as summer approaches, with the ability to claim medical expenses of up to EUR 150,000 and quarantine costs of EUR 100 per day for 14 days, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel, while they are away from home.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive, said, «Under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, Emirates is proud to lead the way in boosting confidence for international travel. We know people are yearning to fly as borders around the world gradually re-open, but they are seeking flexibility and assurances should something unforeseen happen during their travel.»

He added, «Emirates has worked hard to put in place measures at every step of the customer journey to mitigate risk of infection, and we have also revamped our booking policies to offer flexibility. We are now taking it to the next level, by being the first in the industry to offer our customers free global cover for COVID-19 medical expenses and quarantine costs should they incur these costs during their travel. It is an investment on our part, but we are putting our customers first, and we believe they will welcome this initiative.»

This cover for COVID-19 related medical expenses and quarantine costs is offered by Emirates free of cost to its customers regardless of class of travel or destination. This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 30th October 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before 30th October 2020). «It is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey. This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination,» the airline said.

«Customers do not need to register or fill in any forms before they travel, and they are not obligated to utilise this cover provided by Emirates,» it added, noting that any impacted customer who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel simply has to contact a dedicated hotline to avail of assistance and cover.

The hotline number, and details of what COVID-19 related expenses are covered, is available on www.emirates.com/COVID19assistance.