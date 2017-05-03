Emirates Diplomatic Academy signs MoU at ceremony to mark 25 years of UAE-Kazakhstan diplomatic relations

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Emirates Diplomatic Academy, EDA, the UAE's leading institution specialising in international relations, diplomacy, education, executive training and research, has formally announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, at a ceremony celebrating 25 Years of UAE - Kazakhstan friendship and Diplomatic Relations., WAM Agency reported.

Attendees of the ceremony were joined by high-level senior officials and ambassadors, including Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Lama Sharif, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UAE, Fatima Zhakypova, the Rector of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Matrooshi, Director of the Department of West Asia, UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The MoU will promote cooperation between the two institutions through joint educational, training and research activities, and exchange of information and expertise about common interests, as well as faculty, researchers, and students.

In addition to the MoU signing, participants had an engaging and thought provoking roundtable where they discussed the cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan, and how the relationship created shared, mutual value from an economic, political and cultural perspective. Participants also underscored the importance of the bilateral relationship, and provided insights into the successes and opportunities that the collaboration offers to both countries.

Speaking on behalf of Kairat Abdrahmanov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Lama Sharif, said, "The relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE are an example of stable and successful political-economic cooperation, based on the principles of mutual respect, trust and openness. I would also like to note the historical role of the UAE's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in strengthening the fraternal relations and with whom the President of Kazakhstan established a strong basis for bilateral cooperation."

Dr. Mohamed Al Jaber said the signing of the MoU is important, adding that both sides will put all efforts into supporting relations between both countries.

The new collaboration demonstrates the EDA’s ongoing efforts to support UAE foreign relations and raise the academy's profile, as well as enhance the learning experience of its students.