Emirates News Agency signs MoU with South Korea’s key newswire Yonhap

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Emirates News Agency, WAM, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with South Korea's key newswire Yonhap News Agency, to facilitate the exchange of information, including news and broadcast content, WAM reports.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Executive Director of WAM and Cho Sung-boo, President and CEO of Yonhap News Agency, on the sidelines of the 17th General Assembly of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), currently being held in Seoul under the theme: «New Challenges for Journalism: Technological Innovations and Issues of Trust.»

The MoU translates the two sides' desire to strengthen cooperation and partnership, to expand exchange of information and to facilitate collaboration among the media outlets in the two friendly countries.

It envisages media collaboration between WAM and Yonhap as per the applied legislation in effect in the two countries.

Al Rayssi emphasised the importance of building partnerships with key players in the global media industry and referred to the prestigious status enjoyed by Yonhap regionally and internationally.

«The MoU signing is a step closer to ensuring a wider reach of our services. we started in 2017 to launch our news content in 13 languages. We hope this MoU will contribute to deepening media cooperation and news exchange between the two friendly countries» he added.