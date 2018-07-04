Emirati businesswomen council signs MoU with Kazakhstani colleagues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Emirates Businesswomen Council recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with two educational institutions in Astana, Kazakhstan, including the Astana School of Management and Business. The signing was attended by Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, WAM reports.

The signing took place following the participation of an EBWC delegation, headed by Farida Abdullah Kamber Al Awadhi, the organisation's Chairperson, in the Cities Mayors Forum 'Global Silk Road', held in the Kazakhstani capital earlier this week.



In a speech following the signing ceremony, the UAE Ambassador said that the signing of the MoU comes within the framework of the Emirates Businesswomen Council's interest to enhance cooperation with Kazakhstan in various sectors.



He added that the new agreement embodies the depth of bilateral relations and the keenness of the two nations to work together to empower women and support businesswomen.