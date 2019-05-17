Emirati company intends to start production of silicon in Pavlodar region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Canarax Trading LLC of the United Arab Emirates intends to start production of silicon in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Today, following the mining and metals sector negotiations at the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable, Canarax Trading LLC and the Administration of Pavlodar region reached an agreement on the production of industrial silicon with subsequent increase in the output up to 165,000 tons per annum. At the first stage, the output is planned to be 30,000 tons. The plant's products will be used for the production of metal alloys, organic compounds, electronic devices, and solar energy.



As a result of the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable, commercial agreements on 45 projects totaling $8.9 billion were signed.



It should be mentioned that the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable brought together 1,100 heads of the world's biggest companies and domestic businesses, international experts, and representatives of international and governmental organizations. Around 600 guests are foreign participants from 41 countries.