Emirati Deputy PM receives Kazakh Ambassador

NUR-SULTAN - ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has received Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, at Qasr Al Watan, WAM reports.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of developing cooperation in the investment, economic, and development fields in a way that achieves the common interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.