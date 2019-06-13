  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Emirati diplomat attends graduation ceremony of UAE-funded school in Kazakhstan

    22:44, 13 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ammar Omar Al Buraiki, Acting Charge d'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan, has attended the graduation ceremony of high school students from Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan School in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, WAM reports.

    In his speech at the graduation ceremony of the school established by Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Al Buraiki said that the UAE attaches great importance to education as an essential element for building new generations.

    He also congratulated the parents of students on graduation and wished the students further success in their future academic life.

    Tags:
    Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!