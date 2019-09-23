Emmys: 'Chernobyl' wins best writing for limited series

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Mazin praised series director Johan Renck, who won for best directing in a limited series, Kazinform refers to The Hollywood Reporter.

Craig Mazin won the award for best writing for HBO's Chernobyl at Sunday night's Emmy Awards.

When accepting the award, Mazin was quick to praise series director Johan Renck, who won for best directing earlier in the night. «You could not ask for a better director or a writer,» he said. He later thanked the «incredible cast led by Jared Harris» and crew dedicated to «telling this story.»

Mazin then dedicated the award to the victims of the tragic Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster.

Mazin beat out other nominees «Episode 6,» Escape at Dannemora (written by Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Jerry Stahl); «Episode 7,» Escape at Dannemora (Written by Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin); «Providence,» Fosse/Verdon (written by Steven Levenson and Joel Fields); A Very English Scandal (written by Russell T. Davies); and «Part Four,» When They See Us (Teleplay by Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury).

The 71st Annual Emmy Awards is airing live on Fox from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.